Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $527,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after buying an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IWB stock opened at $292.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

