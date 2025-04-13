Trexquant Investment LP Has $410,000 Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 600.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 243,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 208,472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 125,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $17.55 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

