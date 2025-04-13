Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 12,257 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 241.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
Northwest Pipe Stock Performance
Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $57.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Pipe
In other news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,548. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Northwest Pipe Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Pipe
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.