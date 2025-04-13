Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 12,257 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 241.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Pipe

In other news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,548. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Pipe Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.