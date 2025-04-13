Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 11,509 Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOW. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOW stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $42.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at Bowhead Specialty

In other news, Director Ava Schnidman purchased 1,493 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

