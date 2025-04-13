Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as low as $35.47 and last traded at $36.94. 3,740,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,905,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCHP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.68.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,912,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,952,123,000 after acquiring an additional 569,699 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,093,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,718,000 after acquiring an additional 890,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,627,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,774,000 after buying an additional 653,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

