Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 558,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,619,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,593,000 after buying an additional 75,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $402.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.61. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.