ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 4,675 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,708,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 632,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,527,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,887,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

WTS opened at $193.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.37. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

