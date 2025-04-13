Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stake Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,403 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 226,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 213,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,481,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 208,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 128,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

