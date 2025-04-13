ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 272.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 79,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

