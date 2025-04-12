Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 31,793 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,793 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,375,000. Amundi grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after acquiring an additional 402,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $377.90 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

