Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 9,747 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.69 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.