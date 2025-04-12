JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.96 Million Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.71% of LivaNova worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

