KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 174.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 326,118 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 190,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 833,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 311,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Up 1.3 %

CNDT stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $365.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.