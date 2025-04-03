EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

