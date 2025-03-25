Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys 365 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

