Signaturefd LLC Buys Shares of 660 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,635,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at $44,521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297,493 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 20.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 632,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,750,000 after buying an additional 107,814 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $11,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMYT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Report on MakeMyTrip

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.