Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after purchasing an additional 109,531,487 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,276,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,912 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

