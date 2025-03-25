Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 761,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 7.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

