NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,284 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,542,944,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

