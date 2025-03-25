Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 129,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $121.41 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.