Critical Contrast: Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) & InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD)

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Maplebear has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear 13.37% 13.78% 10.51% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maplebear and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Maplebear and InterCloud Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.38 billion 3.05 -$1.62 billion $1.58 24.62 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterCloud Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maplebear.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Maplebear and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 13 15 1 2.59 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Maplebear presently has a consensus price target of $50.52, suggesting a potential upside of 29.88%. Given Maplebear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maplebear is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Summary

Maplebear beats InterCloud Systems on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About InterCloud Systems

(Get Free Report)

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

