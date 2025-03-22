Contrasting Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Tempus AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CEVA alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CEVA and Tempus AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tempus AI 0 6 6 0 2.50

Profitability

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.10%. Tempus AI has a consensus price target of $61.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Given CEVA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Tempus AI.

This table compares CEVA and Tempus AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -8.22% -2.48% -2.16% Tempus AI N/A N/A -111.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Tempus AI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $106.94 million 6.31 -$8.79 million ($0.37) -76.62 Tempus AI $693.40 million 12.75 -$289.81 million N/A N/A

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tempus AI.

Summary

CEVA beats Tempus AI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices. The company’s wireless IoT products comprise RivieraWaves’ Bluetooth 5dual mode and low energy platforms, RivieraWaves’ Wi-Fi platforms, ultra-wide band platforms, and Cellular IoT and RedCap platforms, as well as sense and inference processors and platforms consist of NeuPro-M neural processing unit (NPU) family; SensPro2 sensor hub AI platforms addressing imaging, vision, powertrain, and applications, including DSP processors, AI accelerators, and a software portfolio; and Ceva-BX1 and Ceva-BX2 audio AI DSPs. Its sensing and audio software comprise RealSpace spatial audio software package; WhisPro speech recognition; ClearVox, a voice front-end software package for voice-enabled devices; and CDNN, a neural network graph compiler that enables AI developers to automatically compile, optimize, and run pre-trained networks onto embedded devices. The company’s application software IP are licensed primarily to OEMs who embed it in their system on chip designs. It delivers AI DSPs and NPUs in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools, which facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. CEVA, Inc. was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.