TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.1 %

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

