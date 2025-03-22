WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after buying an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.