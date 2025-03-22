Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

