Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at $675,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.43. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $84.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

