5T Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 13,166 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.