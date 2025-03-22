Analyzing Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) and Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Federated Hermes and Legal & General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 3 2 0 2.17 Legal & General Group 0 0 0 3 4.00

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus price target of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

75.9% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Federated Hermes and Legal & General Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.63 billion 1.97 $268.31 million $3.19 12.39 Legal & General Group $11.97 billion 1.56 $568.46 million N/A N/A

Legal & General Group has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes.

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Federated Hermes pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legal & General Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Legal & General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 16.44% 30.31% 16.21% Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Legal & General Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The Retail segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

