Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $806,000 Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Duluth worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Duluth by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Duluth by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Duluth by 101.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Duluth by 106.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duluth by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DLTH opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). Duluth had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTH

Duluth Profile

(Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.