Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $6.79 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.7% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

