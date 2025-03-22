Human Investing LLC Buys 901 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.51.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

