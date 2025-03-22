NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,666 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $976,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,965,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,358 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.02. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

