National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Has $55.87 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,109 shares of company stock worth $22,117,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

