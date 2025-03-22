Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Target Price at $82.53

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.