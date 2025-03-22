Brokerages Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target at $68.24

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $407,373.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at $184,535.64. This represents a 68.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,301 shares of company stock worth $3,920,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Challenger Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

