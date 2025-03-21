Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is McLean Asset Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.65.
Read Our Latest Report on Apple
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Trading Halts Explained
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.