CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.81 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.