Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,163 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,822 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,475 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 737,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 704,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,932,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.