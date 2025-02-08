Analyzing Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) & Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempus AI and Sabre”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $320.67 million 33.86 -$289.81 million N/A N/A Sabre $2.91 billion 0.47 -$527.61 million ($0.79) -4.44

Tempus AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI N/A N/A -111.38% Sabre -10.01% N/A -2.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tempus AI and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.2% of Tempus AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tempus AI and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 0 3 9 0 2.75 Sabre 1 3 0 0 1.75

Tempus AI currently has a consensus price target of $58.55, suggesting a potential downside of 15.10%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Tempus AI.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. Its Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

