Stifel Financial Corp. Announces Restatement of Wealth Accumulation Plan and Approval of Stock Unit Agreements

St. Louis-based financial services firm Stifel Financial Corp. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2025, detailing recent developments within the company. The filing indicated that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors had approved the Stifel Financial Corp. Wealth Accumulation Plan 2025 Restatement (the “Plan”) on the same day.

The Plan includes modifications to certain provisions and represents a complete restatement of previously filed Plan documents. While the description provided in the filing is not exhaustive, a full copy of the Plan has been attached as Exhibit 10.1 to the Form 8-K for reference. Additionally, the Committee sanctioned a Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement and a Deferred Award Agreement under the Stifel Financial Corp. 2001 Incentive Stock Plan (2018 Restatement).

These agreements, outlined in Exhibits 10.2 and 10.3 of the Form 8-K, respectively, are aimed at further detailing compensatory arrangements for certain officers within Stifel Financial Corp.

The filing also included Item 9.01 covering Financial Statements and Exhibits, which lists the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 10.1: Stifel Financial Corp. Wealth Accumulation Plan (2025 Restatement)

– Exhibit 10.2: Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement (Performance RSUs)

– Exhibit 10.3: Deferred Award Agreement

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

As per the signature section of the filing, Stifel Financial Corp. was represented by James M. Marischen, the Chief Financial Officer, who signed off on the report on February 7, 2025.

While the Form 8-K submission sheds light on recent developments within Stifel Financial Corp., further details and implications of the approved Plan and agreements can be accessed directly through the complete documents attached to the filing.

For any additional information regarding Stifel Financial Corp. and its recent filings, interested parties are encouraged to review the publicly available documents on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

