Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 07th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are equities of companies that are involved in the research, development, and commercialization of quantum computing technology. These stocks belong to companies that are at the forefront of advancing quantum computing capabilities, which has the potential to revolutionize computing and solve complex problems that are currently impossible for classical computers to address. Investors looking to capitalize on the growth potential of quantum computing may consider investing in these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. 80,629,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,333,219. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,284,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,925,691. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 49,290,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,650,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,306,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,584,805. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $127.92. 873,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $190.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Featured Articles