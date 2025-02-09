Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – February 07th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Xiao-I, NIP Group, and Alset are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in developing, creating, or providing products and services related to the metaverse, a collective virtual shared space that is created by the convergence of physical and virtual reality. These stocks can include companies specializing in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), gaming, social networking, digital currencies, e-commerce, and other technologies that facilitate interactions and transactions within the metaverse. Investors interested in capitalizing on the growth potential of the metaverse may look to invest in these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.52. 144,820,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,301,594. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.35.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,943. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.65. The stock has a market cap of $242.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.27. 322,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,248. Globant has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $245.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SKM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,982. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

AIXI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,566. Xiao-I has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIP Group stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 89,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,005. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34. NIP Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Alset (AEI)

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Shares of Alset stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 202,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Alset has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

