Graham Corporation Issues 8-K Filing Regarding Q3 Financial Results

Graham Corporation, a company specializing in engineered-to-order solutions for renewable energy, defense, oil and gas, and other industrial markets, has recently filed an 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 7, 2025. The filing detailed the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

In the report, Graham Corporation disclosed that it had issued a press release outlining its results of operations and financial condition for the mentioned quarter. This press release, designated as Exhibit 99.1, provided an overview of the Company’s performance during that period.

Additionally, the Company shared that on the same day, it posted supplemental data tables on its website at www.grahamcorp.com. These tables, presented as Exhibit 99.2, contain historical sales, orders, and backlog information, offering further insight into the business’s financial standing.

It is important to note that the information included in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, as part of the Items 2.02 and 7.01 respectively, is not considered “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, these details are not subject to liabilities under Section 18 of the Exchange Act and are not to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

The 8-K filing also included the standard assurances as required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, signed by Christopher J. Thome, Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Accounting Officer at Graham Corporation.

Exhibit 99.2 in the filing further presented supplemental information on sales by market, orders by market, and backlog by market for the FY 2024 and FY 2025 periods, offering a comprehensive breakdown of Graham Corporation’s performance across different segments.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing on the SEC’s website for a detailed analysis of Graham Corporation’s financial updates and strategic outlook.

