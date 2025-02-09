Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 07th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Palantir Technologies are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These stocks are considered to be more stable and less volatile compared to mid-cap or small-cap stocks, making them attractive to investors seeking steady returns and lower risk exposure. Large cap stocks are usually issued by well-established and widely recognized companies with a strong market presence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.81. 182,739,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,826,688. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $12.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $361.51. 54,877,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,955,898. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.28, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.38. 120,860,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,686,898. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.95, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.67.

