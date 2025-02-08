South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Declares $0.10 Annual Dividend

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

SABK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 4,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.37. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on South Atlantic Bancshares

About South Atlantic Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.