Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Releases Preliminary Year-End 2024 Financial Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) recently published selected preliminary operating results and financial condition information for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company disclosed that it held approximately $98.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, which is anticipated to sustain planned operations well into the first quarter of 2026. This financial stability allows Tonix Pharmaceuticals to proceed beyond the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of August 15, 2025, for a decision on marketing authorization for TNX-102 SL, aimed at managing fibromyalgia.

During 2024, Tonix reported net revenue of about $10.1 million from the sale of its marketed products, signifying an increase compared to the prior year. The company also settled a mortgage agreement with JGB Capital and related parties, securing two facilities. This repayment rendered Tonix Pharmaceuticals debt-free.

The financial disclosure comes amidst the company’s commitment to advancing its portfolio focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Apart from TNX-102 SL, Tonix’s pipeline includes TNX-1300 for treating cocaine intoxication and TNX-1500, a monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (CD40L or CD154) for autoimmune diseases. Additionally, Tonix is developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as TNX-801 for mpox, and recently secured a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to develop TNX-4200, addressing potential biological threats.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution and not rely solely on the preliminary financial data provided, as final results may differ significantly and are subject to adjustments. For a deeper understanding of Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ financial position and portfolio progression, one should refer to the official financial statements once they are completed and audited in accordance with standard accounting principles.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to offering improved therapies for pain management and public health challenges, with its commercial subsidiary, Tonix Medicines, marketing Zembrace® SymTouch® and Tosymra®, treatments for acute migraines in adults.

For more information regarding Tonix Pharmaceuticals, interested parties can visit the official website or reach out to the investor and media contacts provided in the press release.

The above information includes forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Tonix encourages investors to review the risk factors detailed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year that concluded on December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with subsequent periodic reports for comprehensive information regarding potential risks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. reminds users to refer to the official Patient Information and Instructions for Use to understand the risks and effects of its products thoroughly before use. Adverse effects of prescription drugs should be reported to the FDA promptly.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

