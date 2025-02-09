Toy Stocks To Watch Now – February 07th

Costco Wholesale, Take-Two Interactive Software, Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Dollar General, and Kroger are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to stocks of companies that are involved in the manufacturing and sale of toys, games, and related products. These stocks are often influenced by consumer trends, seasonality, and the overall performance of the retail industry. Investing in toy stocks can be profitable, especially during key shopping seasons like the holiday period. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,046.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,869. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $697.27 and a 12-month high of $1,063.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $959.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $912.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $27.81 on Friday, hitting $210.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,500. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $211.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. 6,643,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,913,412. Walmart has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $819.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $130.74. 2,677,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.98. Target has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO traded up $5.59 on Friday, hitting $166.80. 884,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.86. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -396.63 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $168.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $65.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Further Reading