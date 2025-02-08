KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $12.79. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 182,518 shares traded.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at $182,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 48.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

