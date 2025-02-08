KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.88 and traded as low as $12.79. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 182,518 shares traded.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
