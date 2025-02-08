TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.20. TomTom shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

TomTom Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

