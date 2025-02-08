ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $582.90 and traded as low as $570.66. ASM International shares last traded at $573.05, with a volume of 2,484 shares.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $584.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.92.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

